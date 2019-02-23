Yakubu Gowon observes election in Abuja

Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon. [Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
A former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, is currently observing the election process in Abuja.

A report on Channels Television monitored by Premium Times showed Mr Gowon with other election observers in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Gowon led Nigeria from 1966 to 1975. He took power after one military coup d’état and was overthrown in another.

He leads a prayer group, Nigeria Prays, that focuses on building peace in Nigeria through prayers. Mr Gowon has always monitored elections since Nigeria returned to civil rule under the Fourth Republic.

Millions of Nigerians are voting to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election.

However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

