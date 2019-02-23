Bandits kill APC ward chairman in Zamfara

Bandits on Saturday killed a politician in Zamfara State, hours before voting began across Nigeria in the general elections.

The tragedy occurred in Yandoto town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The police identified the victim as Yusuf Agege, who was the chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yandoto ward.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mohammad Shehu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers invaded the residence of the victim around 1:30 a.m. and killed him on the spot.

He said the police commissioner, Celestine Okoye, who was in the area on tour ordered an investigation of the murder.

“The police will fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to face the wrath of the law.”

The police spokesperson refuted a reported of the killing of a polling official and abduction of some voters on queue in Yandoto ward.

“As I’m speaking to you now, I’m at Yandoto ward in Tsafe and voting is on going properly in a secure environment. No incident of abduction of voters, it’s a fake news,” Mr Shehu said

The chairman of the local government, Musa Tsafe, said the police would investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

The state has since last year been under waves of attack by bandits, despite joint military operations to end the attacks.

