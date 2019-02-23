Moghalu slams INEC, says Commission not prepared for polls

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Kingsley Moghalu, has expressed disappointment over the failure of card readers in his ward, Akabueze in Nnewi, Anambra state.

According to a report monitored on Channels Television, Mr Moghalu explained that there are three polling units in his area and that two of them were having card reader failure.

“I am at my polling unit in Akabueze village in Nnewi, there are three polling units here, INEC is not prepared.

“The polling centres opened at about 10′ clock two hours late, out of the three polling units two have their card readers not functioning, so voting effectively has started, two hours after the polls are supposed to have been opened.

“I am the Presidential Candidate of the YPP, my name is Kinglsey Moghalu, INEC is simply not prepared, that is my personal experience in my polling unit”. He said.

He insisted that there must be an extension of voting by two and a half hours because of the delay of voting in the unit.

Other presidential aspirants, President Muhammadu Buhari (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Omeleye Sowore (AAC) had earlier cast their votes.

Millions of Nigerians will today vote to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election.

However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.