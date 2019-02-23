Durotoye votes, wants INEC to speed up process

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, has expressed hope that the votes of Nigerians would count in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

He however lamented that the voting process has been very slow.

He stated this while addressing journalists after voting in Lagos. He voted at about 12.15 pm.

Mr Durotoye urged INEC to speed up the process.

“We are hopeful that the process will go well and our votes will count. I was just voting for my party and a New Nigeria. ”

“We have an opportunity to vote new leaders and I hope that is what we are doing. The voting process has been very slow and I hope they can speed up the process before voters start getting agitated due to the delays. “