Voting begins early in Aso Villa

A voter at PU 014, Nyanya (Under bridge), Abuja.
Meet Sunday Joshua. A voter at PU 014, Nyanya (Under bridge), Abuja.

Voting began at the Aso Rock Villa at exactly 8:55 a.m. with election materials already in place as at 7.10 a.m.

Voters were seen conducting themselves in an orderly manner on the long queues as INEC officials conducted them in alphabetical order of their names.

Security operatives maintained the order while food sellers used the opportunity to make brisk business.

Idara Udoh, an election observer with Global Policy Advocacy and Leadership Initiatives, said everything was in order and with people conducting themselves peacefully.

Azubuike Anyadiegwu who arrived the unit at 4 a.m., said: ”I wouldn’t mind waiting long(er) for my vote to count. So, I am not in a hurry to vote or leave here because today has been dedicated for us to exercise our civic rights”.

Felicia Onibon, an observer under the auspices of Women Situation Room Nigeria, said the NGO was focused at observing different aspects of the election particularly violence against women to avoid women being maltreated or humiliated.

Okowa Campaign AD

According to her, adequate attention is being given to persons living with disability, pregnant women, elderly people, nursing mothers. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.