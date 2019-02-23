Elections: Supporters hold Saraki hostage, demand money

Related News

Some supporters of Senate President Bukola Saraki held him hostage for about 15 minutes on Saturday after he cast his vote.

Mr Saraki voted at about 10:30 a.m. amidst praises from scores of his supporters.

He voted at his PU 003 Agbaji ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area.

After he voted at about 10:35 a.m., Mr Saraki was barred by his supporters from leaving his polling unit. They demanded money from him.

He was later allowed to exit the polling unit at about 10:50 a.m.

The supporters who demanded money from him were asked to follow the convoy as it is an offence to distribute money at the polling centres.

Mr Saraki seeks to return to the Senate on the PDP platform. He is widely known to share money to his supporters and residents of Ilorin.