Ekweremadu votes, says Nigeria can do better

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu
Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

At about 10:30 a.m, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, voted in his Mpu ward, polling unit 003A.

Mr Ekweremadu, who is seeking re-election into the Senate for the fifth time, said in spite of the one week extension, lapses were identified in some units in his Enugu West Senatorial District.

According to Mr Ekweremadu, many of his loyalists reported a shortage of ballot papers and incomplete result sheets in some of the polling units in about two local government areas in the district.

“Well, I can see, yet, a lot of challenges in spite of the one week delay. ‎As I speak now, having contacted my people, voting is yet to start in a few places. Specifically, I made contacts with Udi Local Government Area and I was told the ballot papers for Senate at Amaupe Ward is yet to arrive and in Uduma Ward 1 and 2, the result sheets are not available. Also in Umuabi ward, they are still looking for result sheets.

“Also in Nnewe Ward 1 and Achunu Ward 3, ballot papers are not complete. But in places where they have started such as this place where I voted, though they have challenges of card readers initially, you can see now it is very orderly and they have been able to move seamlessly.”

Mr Ekweremadu, who said Nigeria can do better going by the amount of human and natural resources the nation is endowed with, however, commended the security agencies for maintaining peace and order.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I also learnt that the security situation is still fine and we can only hope that as we move forward it can be sustained,” he added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.