Ekweremadu votes, says Nigeria can do better

At about 10:30 a.m, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, voted in his Mpu ward, polling unit 003A.

Mr Ekweremadu, who is seeking re-election into the Senate for the fifth time, said in spite of the one week extension, lapses were identified in some units in his Enugu West Senatorial District.

According to Mr Ekweremadu, many of his loyalists reported a shortage of ballot papers and incomplete result sheets in some of the polling units in about two local government areas in the district.

“Well, I can see, yet, a lot of challenges in spite of the one week delay. ‎As I speak now, having contacted my people, voting is yet to start in a few places. Specifically, I made contacts with Udi Local Government Area and I was told the ballot papers for Senate at Amaupe Ward is yet to arrive and in Uduma Ward 1 and 2, the result sheets are not available. Also in Umuabi ward, they are still looking for result sheets.

“Also in Nnewe Ward 1 and Achunu Ward 3, ballot papers are not complete. But in places where they have started such as this place where I voted, though they have challenges of card readers initially, you can see now it is very orderly and they have been able to move seamlessly.”

Mr Ekweremadu, who said Nigeria can do better going by the amount of human and natural resources the nation is endowed with, however, commended the security agencies for maintaining peace and order.

“I also learnt that the security situation is still fine and we can only hope that as we move forward it can be sustained,” he added.