Osinbajo, wife cast vote in Lagos

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, voted on Saturday at the Code 33, Polling Unit II, Victoria Garden City(VGC), Lagos at 10.53a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that voting commenced at the polling unit at 10. 34 a.m.due to the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Mr Osinbajo, who arrived the unit at 10.28 a.m. voted at 10.53 a.m.

Speaking with reporters shortly afterwards, Mr Osinbajo expressed optimism that the exercise would be fair, credible and peaceful.(NAN)