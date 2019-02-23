Osinbajo, wife cast vote in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, voted on Saturday at the Code 33, Polling Unit II, Victoria Garden City(VGC), Lagos at 10.53a.m.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that voting commenced at the polling unit at 10. 34 a.m.due to the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).
Mr Osinbajo, who arrived the unit at 10.28 a.m. voted at 10.53 a.m.
Speaking with reporters shortly afterwards, Mr Osinbajo expressed optimism that the exercise would be fair, credible and peaceful.(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.