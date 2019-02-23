Election: Smart card reader rejects Dogara’s fingerprint

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday experienced some hiccup trying to vote at his Gwaranga primary school polling unit of Gwaranga town in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that Mr Dogara arrived the polling unit at about 9.44 but the card reader failed to authenticate his fingerprint.

As a result, he had to use the authentication form to vote.

His wife, Gimbiya Dogara, however, voted smoothly without any problem.

Speaking after casting his vote, the Speaker commended the orderly conduct of the elections at his polling unit.

He said that he was not aware of how the exercise was going on in other places but added that if the situation were the same in other units, then INEC had done a good job.

Mr Dogara expressed optimism about his chances of winning at the polls.

