Ex-President Jonathan, wife, mother vote in Otuoke

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife and mother, Ayi, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke, in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Jonathan voted at 9:30 a.m., while his wife, Patience voted at 9:32 a.m. followed by Ayi.

After voting, the president expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

He said that if the election was marred with violence and wrong people elected, there would never be development in the country.

“For us as Nigerians, if we want to grow we must endeavour to elect the right people to lead us. So Nigeria needs decent and credible elections.

“As a PDP member, I want my party to win all the seats.

Okowa Campaign AD

“We must give room for credible elections that is the only way a true leader can be selected to rule the people.”

He advised any candidate who might lose the election to concede defeat in the spirit of true democracy.

Mr Jonathan conceded defeat to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 before the final results were reeled in.

That was the first time an incumbent would lose to an opposition candidate in Nigeria’s history.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.