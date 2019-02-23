Watertight security at National Collation Centre, INEC headquarters

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

Security operatives on Saturday mounted heavy security presence at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Collation centre situated at the International Conference Centre (ICC) and the commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armoured vehicles and security personnel, both armed and unarmed, were strategically positioned at the entrance of the centre, located in the Central Business District of Abuja.

Security vehicles were also stationed at the access roads leading to the centre.

NAN reports that only accredited people including the media, observer groups, INEC officers on duty as well as vehicles with access stickers were allowed access into the centre.

NAN also reports that security arrangement s at INEC headquarters, Maitama Abuja was also tight as security personnel also manned the gate and premises of the building.

Some of the security agencies at centre include the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Service, Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIO), and Department of Security Service.(NAN)

