INEC begins election at VP Osinbajo polling unit at 10:30 a.m

The first voter was accredited at 10:30 a.m. at the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at VGC, Lagos, on Saturday.
The ad-hoc staff arrived late at the polling unit some minutes after 9 a.m. and spent another hour setting up the polling unit for voting.
According to the presiding officer, Abu Opeyemi, told party agents at the unit that their arrival was further delayed by military personnel at roadblocks.
The military men also earlier stopped the convoy of both the vice president and the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, for over 20 minutes at a roadblock at the toll gate in Lekki.
The vice president had not arrived to cast his vote at the unit at the time of this report. His senior special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, said Mr Osinbajo would be around to cast his vote.
