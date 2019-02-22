What the weather would look like on Election Day – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny, hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions with thundery activities over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy conditions over central cities with day and night temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius and 17 to 28 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorms over Nassarawa, Lokoja, Abuja and Makurdi in the afternoon and evening periods.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and hazy morning with sunny conditions in the afternoon and evening and day and night temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy and cloudy conditions over the inland cities in the morning hours.

It further predicted chances of localised thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening periods with day and night temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius to 39 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the Northern region.

“Partly cloudy and cloudy conditions are probable over the central and Southern cities in the morning with localised thunderstorms over South region later in the day,” NiMet predicted.

