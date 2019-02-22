Election: Go out and vote- Canada, U.K urge Nigerians

The Canadian and British High Commissions have called on Nigerians to exercise their civil rights by going out to vote at the rescheduled February 23 presidential election.

The Canadian Embassy via its Twitter handle @CanHCNigeria on Friday, said Nigerians would decide their future by coming out to vote on election day.

The commission noted that the citizens of Nigeria deserve a free, fair, credible and peaceful

It also said in Pidgin English that “it is time for Nigerians to put their money where their mouth is by voting”.

”Remember! We encourage all Nigerians to exercise their democratic rights to get out and vote tomorrow. you will decide Nigeria’s future and deserve a free, fair, credible and peaceful chance to do it. Time don reach make una put una vote where una mouth dey!”

Meanwhile, the British High Commission In Abuja via its Twitter handle @UKinNigeria on Friday, acknowledged the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible free and fair elections.

The UK Embassy also called on the Nigerian citizens to come out and vote on election day.

”We welcome the regular updates from @inecnigeria on preparations for tomorrow’s elections. Important they are able to carry out their role free from intimidation. Calling on all eligible Nigerians to vote tomorrow – have your say on who runs your country!”

