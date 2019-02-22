Despite being Atiku’s spokesperson, I’m APC member – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima
Buba Galadima

Although he is a spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Buba Galadima says he remains a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, PDP, and is considered the major opponent to President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Mr Galadima, a former associate of President Buhari, is now one of his fiercest critics.

Mr Galadima disclosed this on Channels TV programme – “The Vedict” on Thursday while addressing the programme achor, Seun Okinbaloye, who introduced him as a member of the PDP.

According to Mr Galadima, he maintained his position as the chairman of the Reformed APC (R-APC), a faction of the ruling party.

“You have just opined that I have left the APC and I don’t think that is correct. I am still in the APC,” he said. “I am a spokesman for the PDP presidential candidate.”

Okowa Campaign AD

“I am the National Chairman of the R-APC. We have a memorandum of understanding with the PDP to produce a very good and excellent candidate that will deliver Nigeria and that is not questionable in law. Unless you will show me any statute of Nigeria that says if you are a member of another party, you cannot support another candidate,” the combative official said.

Mr Galadima asked the electorate to vote for “the preferred candidate of the country, who is leading by at least 12 points against the president, that is the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He is the next President, Insha Allah, of Nigeria.”

“He’s got the support of Nigerians, he’s got the support of every sector (of) Nigeria, irrespective of region, tribe or religion. Nigerians are for us. We believe that if there is a level playing ground, if there is fairness, Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the next President of Nigeria come Saturday 23rd of February,” he said.

Mr Galadima, said the massive crowd in PDP rallies in the northern part of the country showed that Mr Buhari did not have the same popularity he had in 2015.

