U.S. denies negative comment on Atiku

Related News

The U.S embassy has denied a tweet credited to U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, where he reportedly gave negative comment about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Embassy, in its twitter account @USEmbassyAbuja, accessed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said such statement should be regarded as fake news.

The tweet, which the embassy classified as fake news read: “I personally refused to meet him or have anything to do with him (Atiku).

“I am really surprised that an individual indicted by the United States of America of huge corruption is being considered for Nigerian president…U.S. Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo”

The embassy said such statement in either Facebook or received via WhatsApp should be regarded as fake.

“FakeNews Alert! If you have seen such manufactured content on @facebook, or received it via @WhatsApp. Please communicate that it’s fake news,” the embassy stated.

(NAN)