Sunny, hazy, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country.

It also predicted partly cloudy and thundery activities over the southern states on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern part of the central cities.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the southern central cities with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 15 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 and 14 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy and cloudy conditions over the inland cities in the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorms in some inland and coastal cities in the afternoon and evening hours.

“There are chances of localised thunderstorms over places like Abeokuta, Shaki, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“There are indications for increased thermal discomfort over the country due to build up influx of south-westerly winds and more cloud in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)