Elections: Tijjanniya leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, berates Muslims who attack Muslims over politics

Related News

Prominent Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Dahiru Bauchi, has decried the attitude of followers of some Islamic sects and Muslim politicians, who derive joy in verbally attacking other Muslims over political differences

Mr Bauchi expressed his displeasure when the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, paid him a courtesy visit in his residence.

The Islamic scholar told his followers that Islam promotes religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence with other faiths while it abhors fanaticism and bigotry.

He said: “A Muslim must respect other people as encouraged by Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It will be more preferable to vote for a Christian than a member of the Izala Movement who does not see or regard members of Tijjaniya sect or other Muslims as Muslims because of fanaticism and political differences.”

He, however, said, “Both Tarika and Izala are under the umbrella of Islam, our religion. But the person they (APC) are imposing on the people is the same man who is well known in insulting our renowned Islamic scholars and elders. Yet, he is calling himself a Muslim. It is like a direct insult to my father, mother, scholars, mentors and spiritual leaders and we’ll never support such a person.”

While calling on the people of Bauchi State to reject politicians who use religion to divide them, the Tijjaniya Leader urged the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency in Bauchi State to vote for Mr Dogara in Saturday’s National Assembly election for his immense contribution to the constituency as a public office holder.

He said the Speaker’s track records of religious tolerance, peacebuilding and worthy representation speak for themselves. He noted that Mr Dogara had brought dividends of democracy to his constituency, Bauchi State and the North-east region, hence the need for the people to reciprocate it by re-electing him on Saturday.

Also speaking at the occasion, an Islamic Scholar, Muhammad Ginzum, informed Mr Bauchi that Mr Dogara had built Islamiyya schools in all the three local governments in his constituency, among other interventions aimed at helping the Muslim community.

In his remark, Mr Dogara expressed gratitude for the continued prayers of the cleric for the peace, unity, stability development of Nigeria. Mr Dogara decried that over 1.3 million children are out of school in Bauchi State, stating that the number will keep increasing unless the people elect a government that truly cares about uplifting the standard of education in the state.

He warned that if care is not taken, the number of out of school children may reach five million in the next few years which portends great danger to the society.