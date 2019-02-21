Elections: CCD reopens disability support centre

Voters standing in long cue at polling unit
Voters standing in long cue at polling unit

The Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD) a Non-Governmental Organisation, has reopened its Election Support Centre for monitoring and reporting on participation of Persons with Disability (PWDs).

David Anyaele, the Executive Director of CCD, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre had on February 15 launched its PWDs support centre before the elections were postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Anyaele said with the rescheduling of the general elections, PWDs remain resolute in not only participating in the elections but also monitoring the electoral process.

This, he said, was with a view to ensuring that PWDs were not marginalised.

“Following the reassurances from the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that the Presidential and National Assembly elections would now hold on Feb. 23, CCD through its campaign for Equal Voting Access (EVA) for PWDs has officially reopened its election day support centre for PWDs.

Okowa Campaign AD

“From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, the support centre located at Transcorp Hilton Hotel would be opened and accessible to all.

“This is part of the efforts of CCD to observe the 2019 general elections to ensure that no one is left behind by reason of disability,’’ he said.

Mr Anyaele said the centre would ensure on-the-spot support for PWDs who would go out to vote and provide real-time data collection from the field on their participation in the elections.

He posited that for over 12 years, the centre had sought a redefinition of the participation of PWDs in the Nigerian electoral process.

“The CCD is accredited as a local observer for the 2019 general elections, so we would be participating actively.

“We have trained and retrained, and deployed both female and male PWDs as election observers in Abuja, Abia, Kano, Lagos, Plateau, Gombe, Enugu and Rivers States.

“It is our intention to follow up on the outcome of the election observation which would be rigorously documented, with the view to monitor and evaluate the level of provisions and participation of PWDs in the electoral process.

“We shall also make necessary recommendations to ensure full implementation of the National Disability Act and INEC Framework on persons with disabilities by all stakeholders.

“The resultant report would be strategically disseminated among stakeholders working within the broad area of elections and PWDs in Nigeria and to INEC in particular,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.