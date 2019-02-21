Gunmen attack pastor’s house, kidnap son

Related News

Some gunmen attacked a pastor’s residence and abducted his 12-year-old son, the police say.

The clergyman, Andrew Dido, is said to be the pastor of Plateau Polytechnic Chaplain, located in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Tyopev Terna, spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

According to Mr Terna, the kidnappers broke into the pastor’s quarters just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“On 20/2/2019 at about 1215hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received an information from Pastor ANDREW DIDO, the Chaplain of Plateau Polytechnic Heipang, in Barkin Ladi LGA, that at about 2040hrs, unknown gunmen broke into his quarters in the institution and Kidnapped his twelve (12) years old son Kim Dido to an unknown destination.

“He further stated that the kidnappers also took his handset with phone number (08036044144), ” he said.

The spokesperson added that on receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Isaac Akinmoyede, directed the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division to increase security in the institution.

He said the police team also raised a rescue team that is currently on the trail of the kidnappers.

“CP Akinmoyede personally visited the family of Dido and the Management of Plateau Polytechnic this morning 21/02 /2019 and assured them of the Command’s determination to rescue the boy and to beef security in and around the school.

“Members of the public are encouraged to volunteer information that will lead to the timely rescue of the boy and arrest of the perpetrators of this criminal act,” he added.