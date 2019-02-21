Nigerian Army University matriculates 1,016 students

Related News

The newly established Nigeria Army University, Biu, in Borno State has matriculated 1,016 students for the 2018/2919 academic session.

Speaking at the maiden matriculation ceremony in Biu on Thursday, the vice-chancellor, David Malgwi, said the students were admitted based on requirements set by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Mr Malgwi said 202 students were admitted into the faculty of Computing, 180 in Faculty of Engineering, 104 in Faculty of Environmental Sciences, 369 in Faculty of Management and Social Science, while Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences has 161 students.

The Vice-Chancellor said that apart from the students being matriculated, the university also admitted 1,000 students to undergo the institution ’s remedial Programme.

He urged the students to shun all forms of vices such as cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism, and indecent dressing.

Mr Malgwi assured the students that the institution had taken measures to ensure the safety of lives and property in the university and host community, and therefore urged them to be security conscious.

Administering the matriculation oath to the students, S. Ibrahim, a brigadier general and the university’s Registrar, said the students were all admitted on merit.

In his speech, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general and Chief of Army Staff who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, commended the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for ensuring the establishment of the university.

Represented by Chukwuemeka Okwankwo, a major-general and Legal Adviser of the institution, Mr Buratai commended members of the implementation committee of the institution for committing their time and resources to see the university became a reality.

He further called on the newly matriculated students to be law-abiding and be productive citizens of the society.(NAN)