Elections: Leave my students out of ‘dirty politics’, Rector begs politicians

John Adekolawole, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun, has appealed to politicians in the state to leave the students of the institutions out of what he described as ‘dirty politics’.

Mr Adekolawole made the appeal in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sola Lawal, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The statement was meant to refute the allegation that some of the polytechnic’s students were arrested with fake Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to Mr Adekolawole, the institution remains neutral, with extant law and regulation that restrict students from participating in partisan politics.

The statement partly reads: “The attention of the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, has been drawn to series of comments trending on social media as regards the case of arrested fake voters at Alajue town in Ede South Local Government Area.

“This report is fake and untrue much as the management of the institution believes in fundamental human rights of an individual, both staff (members) and students, in exercising their civic rights and to vote for any party of their choice.

“lt is pertinent to state that such a privilege would not be abused under any guise.

“All staff (members) and students are hereby advised to maintain decorum and refrain from any act or utterances capable of heating up the polity or tarnishing the good reputation of the institution.”

Through the statement, the rector appealed to all political parties and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules.

Bamidele Salam, the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ede North/ Ede South/ Egbedore/ Ejigbo Federal Constituency, had in a statement alleged that the students of the institution were caught with fake voter cards.

Mr Salam claimed that the incident happened on the eve of the postponed presidential and National Assembly elections.

(NAN)

