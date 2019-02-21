SSS denies tapping telephone lines of Nigerians

SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)
SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) has denied tapping the telephone lines of Nigerians.

A political group had alleged that the SSS had tapped the telephone lines of Nigerians.

But Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the SSS, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the organisation was committed to its professional ideals and would not engage in unethical conduct.

He said the SSS had been criticised by unpatriotic citizens who fed the public with fake news and hate speeches against it.

The spokesman said that the social media had been awash with wrong information regarding the operations of the DSS that were misunderstood and misrepresented.

“It is obvious that some merchants of violence are determined to use their platforms to misinform the public for their selfish and political ends,” he said.

He warned mischief makers against misleading the public, adding that the law would catch up with them.

“The DSS is a responsible organisation and thus professionally adheres to the ideals of intelligence and security governance expected of it in a democracy,” he said

Mr Afunanya urged the public to disregard the claims of the political group.

He said that the SSS should be left out of politics to maintain its usual transparency and neutrality in the discharge of its mandate.

The spokesman enjoined carriers of fake news and social media manipulators to always think of Nigeria.

(NAN)

