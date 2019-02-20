We have completed configuration of smart card readers – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has completed the configuration of smart card readers.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said this at the commission’s third press briefing after the postponement of the elections.

On Tuesday at its second briefing, the commission said the configuring of the Smart Card Readers was 95 per cent done nationwide.

“I am pleased to report that we have now achieved 100 per cent completion of the configuration. We are good to go on this score,” Mr Yakubu, a professor, said on Wednesday.

The Card Readers were introduced in the 2015 general elections to facilitate the accreditation of voters using the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

They are configured to specific polling units and only open for use at 8 a.m on Election Day.

According to the chairman, they are automatically shut down by 10 p.m in order to forestall any illegal use before the appointed time of elections.

The commission which had given directives to its state offices to invite stakeholders to the Central Bank of Nigeria to examine the retrieved materials deployed last week said reports from the states indicated full compliance.

Materials deployment to LGA commences in 10 states.

Having moved the sensitive materials to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), INEC said forward deployment to the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) nationwide commenced Wednesday.

With its commencement, Mr Yakubu said his deployment had begun in 10 states.

According to INEC’s timetable, to resolve logistics issues before the new date of the election, deployment of materials to LGAs will be between Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21.

The states are; Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina, Osun, Ogun, Oyo and Taraba State.

“.We have commenced the movement of materials to LGAs today. Other states will do so and conclude tomorrow.”

The chairman promised to give a full rendition of movement to LGAs across all states of the federation tomorrow.

“We have been making good progress on logistics. Similarly, all other arrangements for the movement of personnel from the LGAs to the Wards are on course.”