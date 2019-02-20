Election: JAMB mulls postponement of UTME

File photo of Students writing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Mock Examination, at Mater Dei High School Imiringi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday (29/4/17).
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is considering shifting the date of this year’s examination, an official has said.

This development comes as an effect of the postponed 2019 general election.

The polls were to open on February 16 with the presidential and parliamentary elections until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced a shift.

The 2019 presidential election will now hold on February 23 while the state elections will also hold a week later on March 9.

This year, the sale or registration forms to all candidates (UTME/DE) including those outside Nigeria, started January 10 and will end tomorrow, February 21.

The examination is expected to begin on March 16 and end on 23 at JAMB’s computer-based test centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, officials close to the board told PREMIUM TIMES the examination date has been shifted from March 16 to April 16 because of the general elections.

The board is yet to confirm the new development.

But the agency has already shifted the mock examination slated for February 23 because of the presidential election that is expected to hold that day.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening in a phone conversation, the JAMB’s Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the scheduled date for the mock examination would be communicated shortly.

”A new date for the mock examination will be announced by the management of the board shortly,” he said.

When asked if the date for the main examination has been shifted, Mr Benjamin said the board ”is consulting and will inform the public of any new development”.

Mr Benjamin said the board would not oppose shifting the dates of the examinations if they ‘collide’ with the general elections.

”Elections have been shifted, and we are also watching other government programmes. If for any reason they affect our timetable, we will not be averse to shifting. But as it is now, our date stands,” he said.

“We have fixed the date for our examinations. They have shifted the elections, and we are also looking at the elections. If for any reason, it affects our examinations we will certainly change, but if it doesn’t affect our examinations, we will let it be.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Chairman, Governing Board of JAMB, Emmanuel Ndukwe said it would not extend its registration deadline.

