FG redeploys 12 permanent secretaries (Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of 12 permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The redeployment was announced in a statement signed by Olawumi Ogunmosunle, Director Communication, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The circular conveying the redeployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The list of the redeployed Permanent Secretaries and their portfolio are as follows:

Odusote Abimbola, who was formally in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was redeployed to Ministry of Environment.

Istifanus Fuktur was redeployed from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Communication while William Alo, who was formally in Special Duties Office (OSGF), was redeployed to Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She said Ekaro Chukumuebodo, who was formally in Federal Civil Service Commission, would move to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Mr Ogunmosunle listed the portfolios of the following permanent secretaries who were awaiting posting.

“Dr Bukar Wadinga, Common Services Office, OHCSF, Mr Kyari Dikwa, Special Duties Office (FMF), Mrs Ajani Olor, Service Policies and Strategies Office, OHCSF.

“Mr Umakhihe Afolabi, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr Mbaeri Nnamdi, Police Service Commission, Mr Babatunde Lawal, Cabinet Affairs Office, OSGF.

“Engr. Festus Daudu, Special Duties Office, OSGF, Mr Abel Enitan, Federal Civil Service Commission,”

She said the handing and taking-over processes should be completed on or before Wednesday, February 27, 2019, except the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning whose take over would be on March 29. (NAN)

