ANALYSIS: Dogara remains unfazed in Buhari’s stronghold

How can a legislator from the president’s ironclad stronghold who has spent the better parts of the last two years antagonising the president including defecting to the opposition party get re-elected by his constituency?

Ask Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

From 2003 when he started running for office, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has not scored less than 75 per cent of votes cast in Bauchi.

In 2015, he scored 931,598 votes. His closest rival and then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan scored a paltry 86,085 votes.

But there are signs that the Buhari spell in Bauchi is gradually waning. Despite emerging victorious in the August 2018 by-election in Bauchi South senatorial district (Mr Dogara’s constituency is embedded in this district), the president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) managed to win less than 50 per cent of the total votes cast in the election.

Mr Dogara might have been a beneficiary of Mr Buhari’s goodwill in the state in the 2015 election but after he defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), many feared that he may not be re-elected in the coming election.

If Buhari’s support in Bauchi is unshakeable, Mr Dogara is the pied piper of his Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro constituency.

The APC might have won the Bauchi South senatorial district by-election, scoring nearly half of the votes, but the performance of the PDP in Mr Dogara constituency of Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro showed that he was his own man and can confidently shake off the hold of the Buhari charm.

In Bogoro, the speaker’s home local government, the PDP scored 6,646 against the APC’s 3,992. Though the APC won in the two other local governments that make up his constituency – Tafawa Balewa and Dass- the PDP put up a respectable showing in the election.

Blessing to his constituency

Political commentators in Bauchi told PREMIUM TIMES that with Mr Dogara on the ballot this time, his rivals in the election stand little chance.

“Politics is local and what is happening in the speaker’s constituency. Without a doubt, the speaker has achieved so much in terms of bringing infrastructure development to the people of his constituency, especially now that he is a speaker,” Jafaar Dass, a Public Administration lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, said.

The infrastructural gains of the electorates in Tafawa Balewa, under Mr Dogara, as the reason why he is likely to be re-elected was repeated by Abdullahi Koli, a public commentator in the state.

“The acceptability for the speaker is nothing but the way he handles his people. He has done a lot for them via our road networks,” Mr Koli said.

Mr Koli also pointed out that after the crisis in the APC, many politicians in the area followed Mr Dogara into the PDP.

Mr Dass said religion also plays an important role in the popularity of the Mr Dogara in his constituency. He said there is a large Christian population in speaker’s constituency and the Christians are more likely to vote for a fellow Christian.

Zoning hurdle

But, it may not be easy cruising for the speaker.

Mr Dass warned that the unresolved issue of zoning in his constituency may be Mr Dogagra’s albatross. He said there now audible grumbling that Mr Dogara, a three-term legislator, should allow somebody from one of the two other local governments that makes up his constituency, to be their representative.

“The constituency where the speaker comes from comprises of three local governments; that is Tafawa Balewa, Bokoro and Dass. In 1999 to 2007, the person that went to the House of Representative was from Dass.

“In 2003-2007 the person that went to House of Representatives was from Tafawa Balewa. In 2007-2011, Dogara went there. The assumption was that in 2011, somebody from either Tafawa Balewa or Das will take over from him but one way or the other, he managed to secure the ticket and the votes to go back to the House for another term, which is from 2011-2015.

“In 2015 prior to the election, realising that the then PDP would not give him the ticket because the PDP gave the ticket to somebody from Dass, he decided to defect to the APC and as fate would have it, there was that Buhari euphoria and so anybody that contested with the APC found his way to office.

“So that helped Dogara in coming back to the office for another tenure. Now the people are saying ‘Look, Dogara is not the only person. Yes, we are thankful, we are grateful; you have done so much for our people but then, you are not the only person in that constituency. Give another person the opportunity to be there so that the agreement will stand,’” said Mr Dass.

The academic, however, added that with Mr Dogara’s suspected huge war chest, he may out-spend his other competitors in the race and sway voters to yet again elect him into the lower house of the national assembly.