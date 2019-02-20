Buhari swears in 8 new Permanent Secretaries

A cross-section of newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries, during their inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (20/2/19). 01517/20/02/2019/Callistus Ewelike/JAU/BJO/NAN
A cross-section of newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries, during their inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (20/2/19). 01517/20/02/2019/Callistus Ewelike/JAU/BJO/NAN

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has sworn in eight new federal permanent secretaries.

They were sworn in on Wednesday, inside the council chamber of State House Presidential Villa.

This was shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The new permanent secretaries are Olumuyiwa Abel, Mohammed Dikwa, Magdalene Ajani, Festus Daudu, Maurice Mbaeri, Bakari Wadinga, Babatunde Lawal and Ernest Umakhihe.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.