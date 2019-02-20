Related News

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has sworn in eight new federal permanent secretaries.

They were sworn in on Wednesday, inside the council chamber of State House Presidential Villa.

This was shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The new permanent secretaries are Olumuyiwa Abel, Mohammed Dikwa, Magdalene Ajani, Festus Daudu, Maurice Mbaeri, Bakari Wadinga, Babatunde Lawal and Ernest Umakhihe.

Details later…