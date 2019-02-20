Election: Deployed prison personnel to get allowances after polls

Related News

The Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) says personnel deployed across the country for election duties would get their allowances after the rescheduled February 23 date for the 2019 general election.

The agency made the clarification following a complaint made by a member of the prison service who asked not to be named.

The prisons’ spokesperson, Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Police personnel had already begun receiving theirs even before the postponement of the polls by INEC.

Mr Enobore admitted that the 5,150 deployed personnel for the elections are yet to receive their allowances.

He said the personnel would get their money ”as soon as funds are released from INEC.”

He said Comptroller General Ja’afaru Ahmed ”is committed to ensuring that whoever participates in this exercise will be paid.”

”The Nigerian Prison Service is partaking in securing the electoral process and the prison service is deploying 5,150 personnel in support for the peaceful election,” Mr Enobore said.

”As soon as money is released from INEC for the exercise, the comptroller general has directed that all those participating, their names would be forwarded to the office including their account numbers. It is not money that would be given to one person to disburse.

”Once one is deployed and participates in the election, the name and account number would be forwarded and whatever that would be paid would be paid directly into the person’s account,” he added.

He also said ”the duties of the prison service in an electoral process are quite different from the duties of the police, army and civil defence”.

”Prison is not a frontline electoral personnel, it is not ‘an agency of contact in crime prevention’. We are not like the police, the military that are in the frontline. Our own is a supportive role,” he explained.

”The military intervenes when things get out of hands, while the police and the NSCDC (civil defence) have no other duty other than to protect public property.

”But for prison, we have a ‘captive audience’ that we must primarily protect. It is out of the workforce in the prison that we were only able to deploy 5,150 from the 244 prison formations across the country to remote areas and some in flashpoint areas,” he added.