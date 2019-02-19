Boko Haram: Monarch advocates Bettter funding for Nigerian Army

Oba Makama
Oba Makama

The Nigerian Army needs better funding than it presently enjoys if the fight against insurgents and armed banditry across the country will be totally won.

This is the view expressed by a Yoruba monarch, the Olowu Of Owu-Kuta, Adekunle Makama.

Mr Makama while speaking at an interactive session with the media in Lagos on Tuesday commended the Nigerian Army for its noble role in the fight against insurgents and renewed drive to make the country safe for all.

He, however, noted that there was still the need for improved budgetary allocation to the defence ministry which can be utilised to confront the challenges of modern urban and conventional warfare.

The monarch also expressed happiness that in all the reasons adduced for the postponement of the 2019 elections by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, the military was not accused of bias in the discharge of its duties.

He said: “I am happy that our armed forces were never accused of bias in the discharge of their duties in the run to this election. In fact, two days before the election was postponed, our armed forces announced to provide support for the police and other security agencies deployed for the election if the need arises. And despite the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, and the attack on Buni Yadi, our armed forces was able to dislodge the insurgent and restore hope.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I salute the courage of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai for his professionalism despite the daunting task to contain the Boko Haram and other banditry. I want to plead with our politicians across the board not to play politics with our Armed Forces being the symbol of our unity.”

Peaceful Polls

With new dates already announced for the presidential and gubernatorial polls, Mr Makama enjoined all candidates to be primarily concerned with peace.

Nigerian Army

“I want to urge all the presidential candidates to keep to the peace accord they subscribe to recently, bearing in mind that we must have country first before any other thing.

“I also appeal to all the other gladiators to eschew violence. Nothing should be done to jeopardize the peace and the template set by ex-President Goodluck Ebele jonathan in 2015,” the monarch appealed.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.