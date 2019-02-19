Boko Haram: Monarch advocates Bettter funding for Nigerian Army

Related News

The Nigerian Army needs better funding than it presently enjoys if the fight against insurgents and armed banditry across the country will be totally won.

This is the view expressed by a Yoruba monarch, the Olowu Of Owu-Kuta, Adekunle Makama.

Mr Makama while speaking at an interactive session with the media in Lagos on Tuesday commended the Nigerian Army for its noble role in the fight against insurgents and renewed drive to make the country safe for all.

He, however, noted that there was still the need for improved budgetary allocation to the defence ministry which can be utilised to confront the challenges of modern urban and conventional warfare.

The monarch also expressed happiness that in all the reasons adduced for the postponement of the 2019 elections by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, the military was not accused of bias in the discharge of its duties.

He said: “I am happy that our armed forces were never accused of bias in the discharge of their duties in the run to this election. In fact, two days before the election was postponed, our armed forces announced to provide support for the police and other security agencies deployed for the election if the need arises. And despite the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, and the attack on Buni Yadi, our armed forces was able to dislodge the insurgent and restore hope.

“I salute the courage of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai for his professionalism despite the daunting task to contain the Boko Haram and other banditry. I want to plead with our politicians across the board not to play politics with our Armed Forces being the symbol of our unity.”

Peaceful Polls

With new dates already announced for the presidential and gubernatorial polls, Mr Makama enjoined all candidates to be primarily concerned with peace.

“I want to urge all the presidential candidates to keep to the peace accord they subscribe to recently, bearing in mind that we must have country first before any other thing.

“I also appeal to all the other gladiators to eschew violence. Nothing should be done to jeopardize the peace and the template set by ex-President Goodluck Ebele jonathan in 2015,” the monarch appealed.