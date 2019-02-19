What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with early morning mist/fog patches over the coastal cities on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities.

It also predicted that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 37 and 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres.

It further predicted localised visibility of 1000m or less with day and night temperature values of 29 to 36 and 13 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience hazy condition is envisaged over some places within the inland cities.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Early morning mist and fog is probable over the coastal cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over some coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Presently, there is dust over the source region and in the country.

“Dust haze condition is still expected over the north and the central cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.