What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with early morning mist/fog patches over the coastal cities on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities.

It also predicted that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 37 and 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres.

It further predicted localised visibility of 1000m or less with day and night temperature values of 29 to 36 and 13 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience hazy condition is envisaged over some places within the inland cities.

“Early morning mist and fog is probable over the coastal cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over some coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Presently, there is dust over the source region and in the country.

“Dust haze condition is still expected over the north and the central cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)