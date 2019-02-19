Elections: INEC chairman, foreign minister to meet diplomats, international organisations

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, will on Wednesday brief Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations on the conduct of February 23 elections.

The ministry’s spokesperson, George Edokpa, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Edokpa said that the duo would brief the officials on the Presidential and National Assembly elections that have been re-scheduled to hold on Saturday.

According to him, the briefing is scheduled to hold at 10 a.m. at the Rotunda Hall, Tafawa Balewa House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

INEC had on Saturday announced the shifting of the elections a few hours before the commencement of the polls.

The Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, were initially slated for Feb. 16 and March 2, respectively.

Okowa Campaign AD

Both elections would now hold on February 23 and March 9, accordingly. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.