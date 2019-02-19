Court remands teacher for alleged sexual assault of two-year-old

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 45-year-old teacher, Elijah Babaniyi, be remanded in Kirikiri prisons for alleged sexual assault of a two-year-old pupil.

Refusing to take the plea of the defendant, Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, ordered Mr Babaniyi should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mrs Osunsanmi adjourned the case until March 19, for the DPP’s advice.

Mr Babaniyi, who resides at Egbeda, Lagos, is being accused of sexual assault, contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The police prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on February 1 at the girl’s school in Egbeda.

Mr Ayorinde said the mother of the girl found out about the assault when she was bathing the girl.

The girl, he said, was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted. (NAN)

