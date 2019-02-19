Police remain committed to credible elections – Spokesperson

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to the provision of safe and secured environment for the conduct of credible elections in the country.

The force`s Spokesman, Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Our commitment to provide a safe and secured environment for credible elections is irrevocable,’’ he said.

Mr Mba said that the force was absolutely committed to providing security for the conduct of the general elections.

On the possibility of reviewing the recent deployment of personnel for the elections following the postponement, he said that it was strategic and would not be made public.

Before the shift of Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday by one week, police personnel were deployed to the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to provide security.

With the rescheduling as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Presidential and National Assembly would hold on Saturday while Governorship and House of Assembly polls were shifted from March 2 to March 9. (NAN)