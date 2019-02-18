Kajuru Killings: Kaduna govt to set up IDP camp in troubled areas — Official

Related News

The Kaduna State Government is intensifying efforts to resettle survivors of the violent killings in Kajuru Local Government area, a state official has said.

To this effect, the government is working to put up an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp within the next 72 hours.

Ben Kure, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) made this known to PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon.

This followed a spate of violence in Gida Maro and Iri axis of Kajuru Local government.

The state government in a statement on Friday said 66 people died as a result of the violence.

A resident, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday said there were two attacks: the first on the Adara people of Maro and a second, a reprisal on the Fulani in the community.

Mr Kure said he visited the troubled area on Sunday in company of his team and security agencies to assess the situation and plan for immediate intervention.

He said he had directed his men to dispatch items including mosquito nets, mattresses and food items to the area on Monday.

Apart from supplying these items, he said KADSEMA would set up an IDP camp in the area within the next three days.

“The governor instructed that we should look for a safe place, like a IDPs camp. We have identified a government property that has been abandoned, not in good shape,” he said.

”We quickly see how we can put it into order. I had a meeting with chairmen of Kajuru and Kachia Local Governments yesterday. We are working together to quickly, in the next 72 hours, put up a place.”

“First thing tomorrow morning, my team will go round to do a census of the homes that were destroyed, with a view to quickly fix them so that they can go back,” he told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone Monday afternoon.

Peace shuttles

Mr Kure said he met with members of the communities to discuss peace.

“Each of the areas we went, we had a focus group discussion with the people urging them on the need to remain peaceful because killing will never solve any problem,” he said. ”Telling them that before they can have any meaningful progress or development, peace is very important.”

On long term resettlement plan, he said his agency will look into that and make recommendations.