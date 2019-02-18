Dust haze weather to prevail on Tuesday — NiMet

Harmattan
Dust haze (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with early morning mist/fog patches over the coastal cities on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities.

It also predicted that the region would experience day temperatures of 27 to 36 degrees Celsius and night temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 13 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over some places within the inland cities.

“Early morning mist and fog is probable over the coastal cities which gives way to dust haze condition as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 18 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Due to fresh dust raised at the source region, persistent dust haze conditions is expected over the country with chances of early morning mist/fog over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

