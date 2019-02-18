Election Postponement: IPMAN directs members’ filling stations to reduce fuel price

A private filling station used to illustrate the story.
A private filling station used to illustrate the story.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members nationwide to reduce petroleum pump price from N145 per litre to N140.

This was announced in a statement signed by the National President of the association, Chinedu Okworonkwo, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday.

The statement was issued through the Chairman, IPMAN Kano state chapter, Bashir Dan-Malam.

Mr Okworonkwo said the marketers were expected to comply with the directive from February 20 to February 25.

He said the decision followed Saturday’s last-minute postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, Nigerians travelled to different places across the country to cast their votes. But to their dismay, the election was shifted to February 23.

Okowa Campaign AD

“IPMAN was prompted to slash N5 from the N145 per litre official Petroleum pump price in a bid to motivate Nigerians to return to vote again on February 23.

“We urge all our members across Nigeria to immediately reduce the fuel pump price from N145 per litre to N140 per litre.

“This is because of the political situation that hit the country after INEC suddenly announced the postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections after Nigerians were fully prepared.

“We are all aware how Nigerians travelled to different parts of the country in order to exercise their civic duty; unfortunately, they heard a sad news of postponement of the polls,” Mr Okworonkwo said.

He said, “This made us deem it fit to reduce the pump price in order to ease their suffering, and to also motivate them to travel again to exercise their franchise on Feb. 23.”

He, therefore, urged his members nationwide to immediately comply with the directive to enable Nigerians to travel to exercise their civic responsibility.

Mr Okworonkwo maintained that IPMAN’s decision followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern over the election postponement.

“We decided to express our concern over the postponement, as President Buhari expressed concern over the development.

“As Buhari apologised to Nigerians to show restraint and return to polling units on Feb. 23, IPMAN also calls on the citizens to exercise patience and come out en masse to cast their votes on the rescheduled date,” Mr Okworonkwo said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of IPMAN in Kano State and the North-west zonal chairman, Bashir Dan-Malam and Bashir Salisu-Tahir, have urged their members to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.