Elections: Nigerian airports operated 24 hours on February 15 to distribute INEC materials – NAMA

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on Sunday said that it ensured a 24-hour operation at all Nigerian airports on February 15 to facilitate the transportation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials nationwide.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of NAMA, Khalid Emele, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had announced the rescheduling of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections from February 16 to February 23 due to logistics reasons.

Mr Emele said the provision of the 24-hour navigation services was based on the directive from the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

He added that there was no disruption in the provision of air traffic services on February 16.

According to him, this was in keeping with the agency’s mandate of providing uninterrupted safe, effective, efficient, and economic air navigation services in the country.

Okowa Campaign AD

“NAMA wishes to reassure all airspace users and the general public that the Nigerian airspace shall remain open for all airspace users before, during and after the rescheduled general elections.

“The agency has put in place appropriate contingency measures to ensure safe flight operations within the period, as well as possible extension of operational hours of any domestic airport where the need arises,’’ he said.

He advised airline operators, the travelling public and other service providers who were dependent on the agency’s services to carry on with their businesses as usual. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.