Over 1.6 million register for JAMB 2019

JAMB
Candidates sitting for the JAMB exam at Govt Sec School Apo Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says not less than 1.8 million candidates would be registered for its 2019 UTME by the end of the registration exercise scheduled for February 21.

The agency also says over 1.6 million candidates have registered for the examination.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed the expected candidates in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Benjamin expressed satisfaction at the ongoing registration exercise nationwide, adding that so far, it had been smooth with little or no hitches.

NAN reports that the registration of candidates for this year’s all Computer Based Test (CBT) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), commenced on February 10.

Meanwhile, an official bulletin of the board tagged ‘jambulletin’ issued on Sunday said over 1.6 million candidates had registered for the examination between February 10 and February 15, nationwide, with Lagos recording the highest, with 234,259 candidates.

Okowa Campaign AD

According to the bulletin, preparations for the successful conduct of the examination scheduled to commence a few weeks from now is in top gear.

Also contained in the bulletin is the restatement of the unlikely extension of the registration deadline by the board.

“Candidates would commence the reprinting of their examination notification slips two weeks to the examination date.

“On the examination slip are candidates’ schedule for the examination, date, time and centre, as well as other necessary information about the examination.

“Two weeks to the commencement of the examination, candidates will have their slips placed on their profiles.

“However, in the event where candidates could not access their slip, such candidates can visit the board’s service portal on www.jamb.org.ng to print the slip,” the bulletin stated.

It also said that messages would as well be sent to candidates, informing them on when to reprint their e-slip.

According to the bulletin, the processes are all automated to keep candidates abreast of developments, just as messages will be sent to all candidates informing them on when to print their e-slip.

The bulletin warned candidates against coming into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wrist watches, telephones and others.

It re-assured candidates that the board was working round the clock to guarantee their full participation during the examination.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.