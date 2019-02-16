Campaigns remain closed – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said campaigns for the presidential and national assembly elections remain closed.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said this at a press briefing with major stakeholders on Saturday, explaining the reasons for the postponement.

The commission postponed the election from February 16 to February 23, citing logistics challenges.

Following the postponement, there had been questions and concerns on campaigns, with many wondering if it would continue or not.

Legally, campaigns are to be wrapped up 24 hours to the elections. Hence, many had argued that since the election date was rescheduled, campaigns should also continue till 24 hours to the new date.

Osita Chidoka, a representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised concerns on the chairman’s statement on campaigns.

He appealed that campaigns continue so parties and candidates can continue to inform and mobilise voters rather than stay silent till the new date.

Reacting to this, the chairman said, “No political actors are silent.”