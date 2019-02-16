Campaigns remain closed – INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a stakeholders meeting on 2019 General Elections postponement, in Abuja on Saturday (16/2/19). 01462/16/2/2019/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a stakeholders meeting on 2019 General Elections postponement, in Abuja on Saturday (16/2/19). 01462/16/2/2019/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said campaigns for the presidential and national assembly elections remain closed.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said this at a press briefing with major stakeholders on Saturday, explaining the reasons for the postponement.

The commission postponed the election from February 16 to February 23, citing logistics challenges.

Following the postponement, there had been questions and concerns on campaigns, with many wondering if it would continue or not.

Legally, campaigns are to be wrapped up 24 hours to the elections. Hence, many had argued that since the election date was rescheduled, campaigns should also continue till 24 hours to the new date.

Osita Chidoka, a representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised concerns on the chairman’s statement on campaigns.

Okowa Campaign AD

He appealed that campaigns continue so parties and candidates can continue to inform and mobilise voters rather than stay silent till the new date.

Reacting to this, the chairman said, “No political actors are silent.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.