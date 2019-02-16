Minister defends elections shift, says INEC has no sinister motive

Related News

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, says the postponement of the general elections will enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to embark on adequate preparations ahead of the rescheduled dates.

The minister said this on Saturday in Saki, Oyo State, while speaking with journalists.

INEC shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

The governorship and House of Assembly elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, attributed the decision to “logistic and operational problems”.

Mr Shittu, who said this was not the first time elections would be postponed, argued that there was no sinister reason behind the postponement

He added that the period would enable his APC to intensify its campaign for all candidates on the platform of the party.

The minister also advised Nigerians to reject politicians who want to buy their votes.

But the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Musah Abdulwasi, described the postponement as unfortunate.

He, however, urged INEC to use the one-week period to restrategise and ensure that credible and fair elections were eventually conducted.

Mr Abdulwasi urged his supporters to be calm and law abiding. (NAN)