Election Postponement: Buhari set to return to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Abuja on Saturday following the postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president concluded his nationwide rallies of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Katsina State on Thursday, and later proceeded to Daura, his country home.

He was scheduled to exercise his voting right on Saturday in Daura, before returning to Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably learnt that all arrangements for the return journey of the president to Abuja had been completed.

The president is expected to preside over various meetings involving stakeholders following the sudden postponement of the elections by INEC.

The INEC had on Saturday shifted the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

Okowa Campaign AD

The governorship, house of assembly, FCT area council elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, attributed the decision of the commission to logistic and operational problems.

He said the postponement would afford the commission the opportunity to address the identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of Nigeria’s elections. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.