Election Postponement: Buhari set to return to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Abuja on Saturday following the postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president concluded his nationwide rallies of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Katsina State on Thursday, and later proceeded to Daura, his country home.

He was scheduled to exercise his voting right on Saturday in Daura, before returning to Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably learnt that all arrangements for the return journey of the president to Abuja had been completed.

The president is expected to preside over various meetings involving stakeholders following the sudden postponement of the elections by INEC.

The INEC had on Saturday shifted the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

The governorship, house of assembly, FCT area council elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, attributed the decision of the commission to logistic and operational problems.

He said the postponement would afford the commission the opportunity to address the identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of Nigeria’s elections. (NAN)