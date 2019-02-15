Election: CODE launches technology to track security challenges

Related News

A non-governmental organisation, Connected Development [CODE], has launched a technology that would enable it observe and report security challenges during the nation’s upcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections.

The technology tagged, Uzabe, is an Open Situation Awareness Room (OSAR) initiative.

In a statement signed by the communications officer for CODE, Kevwe Oghide, on Wednesday, he said Uzabe would enable it gather security intelligence during the electoral process

”CODE has partnered with technology giant, Ushahidi, on using Uzabe as an Open Situation Awareness Room (OSAR) for gathering real-time security intelligence and observing the electoral process,” Ms Oghide said.

”With Uzabe mapping tool, CODE will establish early warning systems for communities and voters; and strengthen mitigation and emergency response during elections,” she added.

According to her, the organisation aims to use the tool to improve the quality of elections in Nigeria.

”Riding on CODE’s participation in observing electoral processes since 2013 in Kenya, 2015 in Nigeria and 2016 in the USA, the organisation seeks to, again, ensure peaceful electoral process, promote national reconciliation and improve quality of elections in Nigeria using Ushahidi technology tools,” she said.

CODE says its mission is to improve access to information and empower local communities in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, said ”Uzabe” would help in promoting transparency and accountability in the elections.

”Uzabe will strengthen citizens’ participation and engagement in deciding a better future for our country. The technology platform helps the Nigerian citizens to give situation and iWitness report from all polling units, across the 36 States, in real-time,” Mr Lawal said.

“Using Uzabe technology tool to observe the election and report intelligence, is a way of protecting our democracy. Our intention is to provide real-time reports on security intelligence,” he noted.