Election: APC accuses PDP of plotting to induce major actors

he All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of inducing major actors ahead of the Saturday election with money.

The APC, in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s national publicity secretary, said this is because the opposition party feels it will lose.

“The opposition party resolved to monetarily induce major actors and institutions in the electoral process with a view to compromising them ahead of the elections.”

The APC said in this regard, the main opposition party has perfected plans to share money to persons and actors considered critical to the success of the elections.

It did not provide any evidence of its allegations.

The PDP, it alleged, has also perfected plans to distribute between 5 to 10 million dollars to the states for “logistics and mobilisation” on Election Day.

According to the APC, PDP’s targets are INEC officials, security agencies and observers to make them agreeable to their rigging plots and other evil machinations.

The APC also alleged that the PDP is using “faceless bloggers” to attack frontline security agencies on social media as part of their plan to discredit the agencies.

The party, therefore, urged all to be on high alert and resist this real and imminent threat by the PDP’s uncovered plans during the elections.

The party also alleged that the attacks on some facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), syndicated fake news and planted false reports on the elections are part of the PDP’s strategies ahead of the Elections.

INEC offices in Plateau, Abia and Anambra States in the past one week have been destroyed by fire, leaving voting materials ruined.

The PDP had also accused the APC of being behind these incidents.