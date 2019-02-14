Election: Atiku rounds-off campaign, urges Adamawa people to vote for him

PDP's Atiku Abubakar campaigns in Yola, Adamawa State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Atiku]
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday concluded his campaign tour in Adamawa State, with a call on people of the state to appreciate the emergence of their own and vote for him.

He said as son of soil, there was no need for him to campaign at home, but would rather urge his kinsmen not to disappoint him on Saturday.

Mr Abubakar reiterated his pledge to address the problem of insecurity, unemployment, poverty and other challenges militating against the development of the country.

In his remarks, the National chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, also urged the people of Adamawa to prove their love for Mr Abubakar and the party, adding that their son was a tested and trusted candidate that had what it took to change Nigeria for the better.

Mr Secondus also tasked INEC, security agencies and all stakeholders, to ensure the conduct of credible elections.

In his remarks, the Adamawa gubernatorial candidate of PDP, Umaru Fintiri, said if elected as governor, he would ensure free and compulsory education in the state.

The two wives of Mr Abubakar, Titi and Ruqqaya, who also spoke at the rally, pleaded with the people to vote for their husband.

(NAN)

