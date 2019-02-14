U.S reiterates support for peaceful polls in Nigeria

W. Stuart Symington
U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington [Photo Credit: AIT]

The U.S. Embassy has reiterated its support for peaceful polls in Nigeria as the general elections begin on Saturday.

The U.S. Consul General in Nigeria, John Bray, gave the assurance on Thursday in the embassy’s twitter account @USEmbassyAbuja monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The general elections hold on February 16 and March 2.

The Presidential and National Assembly Elections will hold on February 16, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls will come up on March 2.

Mr Bray, who tweeted in `Pidgin English’, said: “Saturday general elections inside Nigeria dey important to America and dem dey hope say di election go dey peaceful. I beg una election no be war o.’’-Consul General F. John Bray.

“My pipo una well done o. My name na John Bray. I be di oga for America matta for Lagos. Election dis year na February 16.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Make we comot for house, go vote man o, woman o cari your PVC go vote for di person wey dey your mind.

“All pipo I beg una election no be war o. No follow anybodi fight because of vote, no sale your vote go chop rice o, una dey hia. “God go bless Nigeria and God go bless America set join.’’

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.