U.S reiterates support for peaceful polls in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy has reiterated its support for peaceful polls in Nigeria as the general elections begin on Saturday.

The U.S. Consul General in Nigeria, John Bray, gave the assurance on Thursday in the embassy’s twitter account @USEmbassyAbuja monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The general elections hold on February 16 and March 2.

The Presidential and National Assembly Elections will hold on February 16, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls will come up on March 2.

Mr Bray, who tweeted in `Pidgin English’, said: “Saturday general elections inside Nigeria dey important to America and dem dey hope say di election go dey peaceful. I beg una election no be war o.’’-Consul General F. John Bray.

“My pipo una well done o. My name na John Bray. I be di oga for America matta for Lagos. Election dis year na February 16.

“Make we comot for house, go vote man o, woman o cari your PVC go vote for di person wey dey your mind.

“All pipo I beg una election no be war o. No follow anybodi fight because of vote, no sale your vote go chop rice o, una dey hia. “God go bless Nigeria and God go bless America set join.’’

(NAN)