Onnoghen: Nigeria a country of ‘docile people’ — Professor

The International Institute for Humanitarian Law has described the recent suspension of the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, as an attack on the Nigerian judiciary.

Cyprian Edward-Ekpo, the registrar of the group, spoke during a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday.

He called on the international community, the Nigerian Bar Association, and all Nigerians to stand up to the actions of the president.

“It is unfortunate that we have a country of docile people,” said Mr Edward-Ekpo, a law professor.

“This kind of thing cannot happen in any developed country. Such a president would have been impeached. If the president can wake anytime, any day and breach constitutional procedures without recourse to law is very sad.”

Mr Onnoghen was suspended last month by President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of illegal declaration of assets; his replacement, Tanko Mohammed, was immediately sworn in.

Mr Edward-Ekpo, who is also the pro-term director, Institute of Law Research and Development of the United Nations, also described the raid of judges’ homes by operatives of the State Security Service as a calculated attempt the All Progressives Congress-led government to intimidate the judiciary.

He likened the government’s actions to the Nazi Movement by Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

Mr Ekpo said his forthcoming book titled, ‘Law in Tears: Lego-Nihilism and Systemic Decimation of Supremacy in Nigeria,’ would further expose abuse of human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“Since the assumption of office by President Mohammadu Buhari Court orders and judgments are not being complied with,” he said.

“We have well over 200 judgments we have in our disposal chronicled by the International Institute for Humanitarian Law in Nigeria ranging from the High Court to the Supreme Court that have not been complied with.

“There is no reasonable investor that can invest in a country that does not obey court orders because your investment cannot be guaranteed.

“The purpose of this book is to create an awareness to the citizenry that the anti-corruption mantra is just a mere doctrine used as a guise to destroy the rule of law. As a matter of fact, the worst form of corruption is the refusal to obey court orders which is the centre of arbitration.”

Mr Ekpo warned that a judiciary that is not free from intimidation is compromised and cannot make independent decisions but instead will only incubate the canker-worm of corruption in the country.