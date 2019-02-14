Zamfara: PDP speaks on AGF Malami’s letter to INEC

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to a letter written by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the Zamfara State debacle.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, described the letter as a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) “to make the judiciary take legal action in its favour”.

The minister earlier wrote to INEC asking it to accept candidates of the APC for various offices in Zamfara State.

The letter dated February 13, 2019, was personally signed by Mr Malami. He also requested for extension of time to allow Zamfara chapter of the party to “catch up”.

The justice minister said he based his recommendation on Sections 38 and 39 of the Electoral Act.

The electoral commission had declined to accept APC candidates in Zamfara State because, according to the commission, the party failed to meet the deadline for holding primaries.

‘Request illegal’

However, Mr Secondus, in a statement, said the AGF’s request is not backed by law.

“The AGF letter is part of APC’s design to arm-twist INEC and judiciary to take illegal action in their favor. What the AGF is seeking is not backed by law.

“The AGF is an interested party on this matter and has no moral right to advice INEC.

“The inability of the APC to field candidates due to self-inflicted crisis when other parties did within the stipulated period for the election is not covered by section 38 & 39 of the Electoral Act 2010 which the AGF is relying on his dubious advice,” he said.

The PDP chairman called on INEC to follow the dictates of the law and continue in its plan to achieve a credible election.

He warned the electoral commission as well as the federal government against “stealing the election.”

According to him, “stealing this election is stealing the future of the youth of Nigeria and stealing the future of this country. It will subvert the promise of Nigeria.”

He also urged citizens to perform their duties and protect their right to a decent future.

“If we allow the Government and INEC to continue on their way, we are guaranteed another false start, and tragically that means a Nigeria that does not work. A Nigeria that never leads. A Nigeria whose resources are wasted in perverted uses,” he said.