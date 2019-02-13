Elections: Electorate can use any finger to vote – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that voters can use any finger to cast their votes in the forthcoming general elections.
The commission made the clarification on its official twitter page @inecnigeria on Wednesday.
It said the ballot paper was not finger sensitive, but advised the electorate not to allow the indelible ink on their fingers cross into another box.
“A voter can use any finger to vote but should ensure that his or her mark is clear and placed inside the box of the political party of his or her choice and does not stray into another box,’’ it said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there have been unfounded reports alleging INEC of secretly changing the pattern of fingers allowed for thumb printing on the ballot papers, ahead of the elections.
Altogether, 73 political parties are partaking in Saturday’s presidential election.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.