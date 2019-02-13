Vote-Buying: EFCC promises to reward informants

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday announced that it would ‘reward’ any Nigerian with useful information on vote-buying in the forthcoming elections.

The Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Tony Orilade, made the announcement in a statement in Abuja.

The commission said the reward was in accordance with Whistle-Blowing policy.

“As part of collaboration for successful elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned against vote-buying ahead of Saturday’s elections.

“The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has repeatedly warned against voter’s inducement.

“He had also said that the full weight of the relevant laws will be applied against perpetrators and receivers of illicit funds to undermine the elections and national security.

“There are existing laws in the Electoral Act, 2010 which forbid voters inducement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 124 of the Electoral Act, 2010, says that any person paying money to the electorate as bribe at any election is liable to punishment of N500, 000 fine.

“The person is also liable to 12 months imprisonment or both upon conviction.

“The section also states that any person receiving any money or gift for voting or to refrain from voting at any election will be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.”

The EFCC urged Nigerians to avoid or resist inducement from corrupt politicians and vote for the candidates of their choice.

“Our investigations and intelligence gathering sources have revealed that certain corrupt politicians have perfected plans to pollute the electoral process with illicit and looted funds.

“We also have intelligence reports on the plans by some countries in collaboration with some politicians and looters to bring in foreign currencies to induce voters and undermine the elections.

“But, our operatives, in collaboration with sister agencies, are doing everything possible to block the illicit funds and ensure credible polls in the country.

“It is our collective duty to resist attempts to corrupt our electoral process by exposing the evil perpetrators,” he said.

(NAN)

